ADGP Vikas Sahay promoted as DGP Training

Additional Director General of Police (Training) Vikas Sahay has been promoted as the Director General of Police (Training) by a notification order of the state government Sunday.

A notification, issued by Pankaj Kumar, the Additional Chief Secretary, stated, “The state government is pleased to promote Vikas Sahay (GJ 1989) ADGP (Training), Gandhinagar, to DGP in the pay matrix of Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400 and appointed on the ex-cadre post of DGP Training, Gandhinagar…” Sahay (55) was recently relieved of the additional charge of ADGP (Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST and Weaker Section) to make way for AK Sharma, former Joint Director of CBI, who holds the post now as DGP.