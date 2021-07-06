scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

Additional Narmada water to Kutch: Gujarat CM approves work

The project will benefit 96 villages in six talukas of Kutch district that includes Rapar, Anjar, Mundra, Mandvi, Bhuj and Nakhatrana with about 3.8 lakh population.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 6, 2021 12:28:34 am
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has given approval to initiate water supply works worth Rs 3,475 crore that will provide an additional one million acre feet of water from Narmada river to the border district of Kutch, an official release stated here on Monday.

The project will benefit 96 villages in six talukas of Kutch district that includes Rapar, Anjar, Mundra, Mandvi, Bhuj and Nakhatrana with about 3.8 lakh population. Under this project, 38 waterbodies, including Saran lake, will be filled with Narmada water, benefiting farmers and cattle, the release added.

Click here for more

The Kutch branch canal that branches off from the Narmada main canal is about 357 kilometres long. At present, work on about 333 kilometres have been completed and the work on the remaining stretch is under progress.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement