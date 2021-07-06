Additional Narmada water to Kutch: Gujarat CM approves work

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has given approval to initiate water supply works worth Rs 3,475 crore that will provide an additional one million acre feet of water from Narmada river to the border district of Kutch, an official release stated here on Monday.

The project will benefit 96 villages in six talukas of Kutch district that includes Rapar, Anjar, Mundra, Mandvi, Bhuj and Nakhatrana with about 3.8 lakh population. Under this project, 38 waterbodies, including Saran lake, will be filled with Narmada water, benefiting farmers and cattle, the release added.

The Kutch branch canal that branches off from the Narmada main canal is about 357 kilometres long. At present, work on about 333 kilometres have been completed and the work on the remaining stretch is under progress.