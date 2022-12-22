scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Additional counters and special queues at Ahmedabad airport

The airport recently added six check-in counters and is expected to commission a new arrival hall with two baggage carousels.

More manpower has been added at drop-off points to ensure seamless traffic management and a dedicated team has been deployed to assist passengers in using the Common-Use Self-Service machines.
In order to handle the year-end rush of passengers, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at Ahmedabad has added more check-in counters at domestic terminal and activated a dedicated queue for senior citizens, passengers with special needs and those flying with hand baggage, stated an official release here Thursday.

More manpower has been added at drop-off points to ensure seamless traffic management and a dedicated team has been deployed to assist passengers in using the Common-Use Self-Service machines.

The airport recently added six check-in counters and is expected to commission a new arrival hall with two baggage carousels.

The airport has clocked a 36 per cent rise in passenger traffic during the month of December 2022 and 16.5 per cent rise in aircraft movement when compared to the figures in December 2021. The passenger traffic at the airport has risen to 33,000 passengers a day, while average aircraft movement at the airport rose to 247 per day, the release added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:03:42 pm
