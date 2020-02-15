Adapted from ‘Narcos’ theme song: Western Railway releases video to create awareness on cleanliness

Titled ‘Kachros’, the video song is adapted from the theme song of Narcos, a popular series on Netflix. (Representational Image) Titled ‘Kachros’, the video song is adapted from the theme song of Narcos, a popular series on Netflix. (Representational Image)

After dropping five ranks in the Swachhata index last year, the Western Railway has come up with a video song, which is an adaptation of the opening title of popular web series ‘Narcos’, in a bid to sensitise people about the importance of cleanliness.

Titled ‘Kachros’, the video song is adapted from the theme song of Narcos, a popular series on Netflix.

The two-minute-long video features shots of garbage strewn on the railway tracks, people throwing waste material and spitting on the railway platform and defecating on the tracks, thereby presenting a grim picture of the Western Railway cleanliness index. It also sensitises people towards keeping the premises clean, using bio toilets and dustbins on the platforms and trains and also taking initiative to stop others from littering.

“The Western Railway has released another innovative piece on social media which has been adapted from popular series Narcos. We have decided to release this video on the eve of the launch of Narcos: Mexico Season 2. The aim is to appeal to our commuters to keep the railway premises clean,” said a spokesperson for the Western Railway.

In the Swachhta rankings 2019 released by Indian Railways on October 2 last year, the Western Railway zone, under which stations of Gujarat fall, dropped five rankings compared to 2018 and was placed at number 10, out of total 16 zones across India, in the overall rankings.

Furthermore, not a single railway station in Gujarat had featured in the Top 15 of the yearly Swachhta (cleanliness) rankings released by the Indian Railways of a total of 720 non-suburban (NSG) stations across India.

The two railway stations of Gujarat that had come closest to the Top rank holders in NSG category are Udhna and Surat stations at 16th and 18th rank, followed by Vadodara at 90th, Jamnagar at 103rd and Gandhidham at 110th.

