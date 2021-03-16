scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Adani Welspun announces gas discovery in Tapti-Daman sector off Mumbai

AWEL holds 100% participative interest (PI) and is the Operator of the NELP-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2 that is Spread across 714.6 square kilometres.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 16, 2021 1:52:15 am
The pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded the company’s initial estimates, stated the company.

Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd (AWEL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and Welspun Enterprises Ltd, on Monday announced the discovery of gas in Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai offshore basin.

Sandeep Garg, MD of AWEL, stated in an official release, “This discovery could be a significant breakthrough for our nation given India’s focus to nearly triple the share of natural gas in its energy mix by the end of this decade. The company is also an operator with 100% Participative interest (PI) of an adjacent Discovered Small Field B-9 Cluster in this prolific gas bearing zone. The proximity of these two prospective Blocks will enable AWEL to synergise and optimize development of both the blocks.”

The pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded the company's initial estimates, stated the company.

The drilling of the current well in March 2021 has confirmed the presence of substantial quantities of gas and condensate in the Block, the release added.

