Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Adani, Reliance firms figure on Gujarat govt’s VAT defaulters’ list

Adani Bunkering Pvt Ltd, Reliance Petroleum, Welspun Corporation Ltd, and Indus Towers were among the private entities that were yet to pay VAT dues in the last two years, the Gujarat government has informed the assembly.

VAT is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the state government. (File)

The Gujarat government told the state legislative assembly Saturday that there were a total of 447 firms – including private, state, and Central PSUs – that are yet to pay Value Added Tax (VAT) dues worth Rs 10 crore or more to the state government as on January 31, 2023.

Adani Bunkering Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, Reliance Petroleum, Welspun Corporation Ltd, and Indus Towers were among the private entities that were yet to pay VAT dues to the government during the last two years, stated the state government in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Anant Kumar Patel during the Question Hour. VAT is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the state government.

Private hospitals in Ahmedabad such as SAL Hospitals and Shalby were on the list of defaulters tabled by the state government. Among the central government companies that have VAT dues include Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum.

Even state government entities such as Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat State Forest Development Corporation, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd have VAT dues. Some of the entities facing liquidation like ABG Shipyard Ltd also figured in this list.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 15:33 IST
