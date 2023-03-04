102% rise in cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power between 2021 & 2022: Gujarat govt

There has been a 102 per cent increase in the average cost of electricity bought by the Gujarat government from Adani Power during the calendar years 2021 and 2022, the state legislature was informed Saturday.

During this two-year period, the cost of one unit of electricity bought from Adani Power increased from Rs 2.83 in January 2021 to Rs 8.83 per unit in December 2022, the state government said in a written reply to a question raised by Hemant Ahir, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jamjodhpur, during the Question Hour.

Between 2021 and 2022, the average cost of electricity bought from Adani Power went up 102 per cent from Rs 3.58 per unit to Rs 7.24 per unit in 2022, data tabled as a part of the reply reveal.

Despite the increase in cost of power purchased from Adani Power, the government bought 7.5 per cent more power from the company in 2022, compared to calendar year 2021. During the two-year period, the Gujarat government increased the quantum of power bought from the company to 6,007 million units in 2022, from 5,587 million units a year earlier.

Between 2021 and 2022, the government paid a total of Rs 8,160 crore to Adani Power which includes fixed charges and per unit cost of power.

The Gujarat government admitted that the bids placed by Adani Power in the year 2007 allowed the company to sell power for 25 years ranging between Rs 2.89 per unit to Rs 2.35 per unit.

The state government stated that the Adani Power project was dependent on imported coal from Indonesia and after 2011, the power producer was unable to generate power to full capacity due to unexpected increase in coal prices.

Advertisement

Taking this development into account, the state government formed a high-powered committee and on December 1, 2018, the state government issued a resolution partly modifying the recommendations of the committee and permitting an increase in the electricity rates. Accordingly, a supplementary agreement was signed with Adani Power on December 5, 2018. In addition to this, after the intervention of the Government of India, it was decided to purchase power at fixed energy charges of Rs 4.5 per unit and capacity charges as per the agreement with the company, the reply added.