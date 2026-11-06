Gujarat High Court judge recuses from journalist Ravi Nair’s anticipatory bail plea

Journalist Ravi Nair, accused of allegedly “uploading fabricated documents” on social media after publishing a report on a proposed USD 3.9-billion LIC investment in Adani Group companies, has approached the Gujarat High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a cheating and forgery case registered by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB).

On Friday, Justice Sanjeev J Thaker recused himself from hearing the matter.

In a brief oral order dated November 6, Justice Thaker recorded, “Not before me.” The order does not specify the reason for the recusal.

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Nair, 53, has filed the application through advocate Ronith Joy seeking protection from arrest in the FIR registered on May 29 under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(4) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, a social media post attributed to Nair appeared on October 24, referring to the proposed investment. The next day, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) issued a clarification on its official social media account, stating that its investments were made with “prudence and due diligence”. Nair allegedly responded by uploading screenshots of documents which the complainant claims were fabricated.