Gujarat High Court judge recuses from journalist Ravi Nair’s anticipatory bail plea

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Journalist Ravi Nair, accused of allegedly “uploading fabricated documents” on social media after publishing a report on a proposed USD 3.9-billion LIC investment in Adani Group companies, has approached the Gujarat High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a cheating and forgery case registered by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB).
On Friday, Justice Sanjeev J Thaker recused himself from hearing the matter.
In a brief oral order dated November 6, Justice Thaker recorded, “Not before me.” The order does not specify the reason for the recusal.
Nair, 53, has filed the application through advocate Ronith Joy seeking protection from arrest in the FIR registered on May 29 under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(4) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, a social media post attributed to Nair appeared on October 24, referring to the proposed investment. The next day, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) issued a clarification on its official social media account, stating that its investments were made with “prudence and due diligence”. Nair allegedly responded by uploading screenshots of documents which the complainant claims were fabricated.
The case originates from an investigative report titled ‘India’s $3.9 billion plan to help Modi’s mogul ally after US charges’, published by The Washington Post on October 24, 2025. Nair and journalist Pranshu Verma were its co-authors. The report examined a proposed investment of approximately USD 3.9 billion by LIC in Adani Group companies.
The complaint was filed by Dushyant Joshi, Deputy General Manager (Communication) at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), before the Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police on November 20, 2025. Following a preliminary inquiry, the matter was transferred to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, which registered the FIR.
Seeking anticipatory bail, Nair has argued that “the ingredients of Section 318(4) of the BNS are not made out and the provision has been invoked merely to introduce a non-bailable offence”.
Contending that custodial interrogation is unnecessary, the petition states, “The investigation is confined to the genuineness of documents, which is a matter of documentary verification, and the material is already in the custody of the investigating agency; custodial interrogation is unnecessary.”
It further argues that “the issuance of notices under Section 35(3) of the BNSS indicates that arrest was not considered necessary, and the applicant has cooperated with the investigation”. Nair has also contended that “there is no risk of tampering with evidence, absconding or repetition of the alleged offence”. He has undertaken to abide by any conditions imposed by the court.
The petition states that Nair appeared before the investigating officer in person on July 21, and attributed his inability to attend on certain other dates to treatment for a lumbar disc herniation in Kerala.
The Ahmedabad City Civil and Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail application on October 23, following which he approached the High Court. The petition also refers to separate defamation proceedings arising from the article. Nair was convicted in a defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd in February 2026 and sentenced to one year’s simple imprisonment. The appellate court suspended the sentence in March, pending his appeal.
The defamation proceedings are separate from the present FIR. Nair has sought anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest in the present case.