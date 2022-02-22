scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Adani Group to explore developing hydrogen fuel cells with Canadian firm

Both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 22, 2022 6:29:00 am
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Adani Group has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ballard Power Systems, a Canadian firm, to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialisation of hydrogen fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India.

Under the MoU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India. The efforts under this MoU will be anchored by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), the newly formed subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, focused on generation of green hydrogen, including downstream products, green electricity generation, manufacture of electrolyzers and wind turbines, among others, an official statement from the company stated Monday.

“Green hydrogen is the fuel of the future and fuel cells will be a game-changer in India’s energy transition,” stated Vneet S Jaain, Director, ANIL. “We will be deploying innovative use cases across our businesses with fuel cell trucks, mining equipment, marine vessels, off-road vehicles and critical industrial power,”
he added.

