Thursday, August 11, 2022

Rs 57,575-cr investment: Adani Group to set up alumina refinery, iron ore project in Odisha

The iron ore beneficiation plant will be located in Deojhar, in northern Odisha’s Keonjhar district, while the pellet plant is to be set up in Dhamra, in the adjoining Bhadrak district

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 12, 2022 12:02:55 am
The two projects are expected to create 9,300 direct jobs. (Reuters/File Photo)

The Adani Group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in setting up an alumina refinery and an iron ore project in Odisha, an official release from the company stated here Thursday. The two projects are expected to create 9,300 direct jobs.

The High-Level Clearance Aauthority (HLCA) of the government of Odisha, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the Adani Group’s proposal to set up two projects — a 4 MMTPA Integrated Alumina Refinery and a 30 MMTPA Iron Ore (Value Addition) Project, the statement added.

“Metals are critical commodities in which our nation must be self-reliant, and these projects are aligned with our vision of Atmanirbharta. In addition, being a power intensive business, it is a great adjacency to the renewable energy that we are able to generate and help to produce the greenest alumina anywhere. Our capital investment of Rs 57,575 crore will create 9,300 direct jobs and open up tens of thousands of indirect employment opportunities in Odisha,” Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, stated.

The 4 MMTPA Integrated Alumina Refinery, to be set up in the vicinity of potential bauxite reserves or operational mines, will produce Smelter Grade (Metallurgical Grade) Alumina, which will help India move towards import substitution.

The 30 MMTPA Iron Ore (Value Addition) Project will comprise an iron ore beneficiation plant producing iron ore concentrate, a slurry pipeline for iron ore concentrate slurry and a dewatering/filtration & pellet plant to produce filter cake and pellet.

The iron ore beneficiation plant will be located in Deojhar, in northern Odisha’s Keonjhar district, while the pellet plant is to be set up in Dhamra, in the adjoining Bhadrak district. The slurry pipeline will run along the utility corridor between Deojhar and Dhamra.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:02:55 am

