Saturday, April 24, 2021
Adani Group: ‘No parking fees for private vehicles for 10 mins at airports’

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 25, 2021 4:14:24 am
The Adani Group Saturday said it will not charge parking fees from “private vehicles coming to pick up or drop off passengers” for the first 10 minutes at all airports operated by the company, including Ahmedabad.

“This is a small gesture to reduce the burden on our fellow citizens during the ongoing pandemic,” a statement said.

Recently, Prahlad Modi, brother of PM Narendra Modi who had stepped out of the airport in Ahmedabad refused to pay Rs 90 as parking fees saying that his car was not parked inside the airport.

He said his driver was waiting with the car outside and had only entered to pick him up. When contacted on Saturday for a reaction on the waiver of parking fees, Modi said, “Thank you for giving me the good news.”

