Adani Gas reduces CNG and domestic PNG prices

The reduction in CNG prices varies from Rs. 1.5 per kilogram in Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) to Rs. 3.60 per kg in Mahendragarh (Haryana). Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg The reduction in CNG prices varies from Rs. 1.5 per kilogram in Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) to Rs. 3.60 per kg in Mahendragarh (Haryana). Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

Adani Gas Ltd. (AGL) on Wednesday announced a reduction in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across locations in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The new rates will come into effect on Thursday, an official release said.

The reduction in CNG prices varies from Rs. 1.5 per kilogram in Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) to Rs. 3.60 per kg in Mahendragarh (Haryana). In Faridabad and Khurja areas of Haryana this reduction is Rs. 2.75 Rs per kg.

In Ahmedabad and Vadodara the prices of CNG has been reduced to Rs. 2.25 per kg, but in places like Kheda, Navsari, Surendranagar and Barwala, this reduction is Rs. 2 per kilogram. After the reduction, the prices of CNG varies from Rs. 63.40 to Rs. 48.02 for a kilogram.

The reduction in Domestic PNG prices is Rs. 1.0 per SCM (standard cubic meter) across Haryana (Mahendragarh, Faridabad and Palwal), Uttar Pradesh (Khurja) and Gujarat (Ahmedabad city and Vadodara). The revised PNG prices will vary between Rs. 26.83 per scm to 29.84.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd