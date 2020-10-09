Adani Gas cuts CNG and domestic PNG prices

In Gujarat, the CNG prices have been slashed by Rs 1.31 in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, while the reduction in Kheda, Surendranagar, Barwal and Navsari will be Rs 1.

Adani Gas has reduced the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in four states and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in two states, including Gujarat, an official release from the city gas distribution company stated here on Friday.

The reduction in CNG prices vary between Rs 1.75 and Rs 1 per kilogram in different geographical locations. For instance, while the prices in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh have been reduced by Rs 1.75 per kilogram, in UP’s Jhansi it is Rs 1. The reduction in Mahendragarh in Haryana is Rs 1.7 for a kilogram of CNG, while the prices in Faridabad and Palwal have dropped by Rs 1.6 per kilogram.

In Gujarat, the CNG prices have been slashed by Rs 1.31 in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, while the reduction in Kheda, Surendranagar, Barwal and Navsari will be Rs 1. Similarly, CNG prices in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh have also been slashed by a rupee.

As far as the cut in domestic PNG prices is concerned, the rates per standard cubic meter (SCM) have been slashed by Rs 1.11 in Faridabad, Palwal and Khurja geographical areas, while the prices in Ahmedabad and Vadodara has been cut by Rs 1 per SCM, states the release.

