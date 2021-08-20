Actor Milind Soman starts marathon run from Mumbai to Kevadia

Actor Milind Soman has started a marathon run from Mumbai to Kevadia to mark the Run for Unity campaign and is expected to reach Statue of Unity on August 22, officials said

Soman, who began his run on August 15 from Shivaji Park in the Dadar area of Mumbai city, is covering a distance of close to 60 kilometres per day, officials said. The SoU administration has coordinated welcome and felicitation events in every district of Gujarat, beginning from Valsad on Thursday. Soman is promoting the Fit India and Healthy India campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accompanied by wife Ankita and a team of eight other persons, Soman is expected to arrive to an arousing welcome in Kevadia on the evening of August 22, following a night halt in Vadodara on Saturday. The officials of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) will welcome the actor and his team in Kevadia.