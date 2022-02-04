Activists seek police action over hate messages

A group of citizens and activists from Gujarat wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel demanding police action against alleged hate messages circulating on social media after the murder of Kishan Bharwad in Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad.

The letter addressed to Patel on behalf of “concerned citizens” on Thursday, has been signed by rights activist Father Cedric Prakash, advocate Anand Yagnik, activists Shamshad Pathan, Mujahid Nafees, Ambrish Mehta Bhargav Oza among others.

Kishan Bharwad, 30, was allegedly shot dead by two men, on January 25 in Dhandhuka town allegedly due to an objectionable video posted by him on Facebook.

“We, a group of citizens from different parts of Gujarat, would draw your attention to the inflammatory hate messages on social media and public calls for violence against the Muslim community, following the unfortunate, condemnable murder of Kishan Bharwad in Dhandhuka by certain criminal elements..,” the letter read.

“Hence in the best interest of Gujarat, we demand to direct the police to track, file FIRs against and apprehend those criminal elements propagating hate messages against the Muslim community in social media (Sic),” the letter read.