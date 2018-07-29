Activists advocate coalition against BJP ‘to protect Constitution’

Delhi-based activist Shabnam Hashmi called for a ‘broad electoral coalition to protect the nation and the constitution’. (File Photo) Delhi-based activist Shabnam Hashmi called for a ‘broad electoral coalition to protect the nation and the constitution’. (File Photo)

Calling for a ‘broad electoral coalition to protect the nation and the constitution’, Delhi-based activist Shabnam Hashmi on Saturday said that the political parties other than the BJP must come together keeping aside their ‘personal reasons’.

Speaking during the release of the book, ‘Dismantling India: A 4 year report’, co-authored by her, she claimed that it was likely the country might not see another election if the BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2019. She said that the BJP as a party did not believe in freedom of speech and “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are afraid of those who oppose them and hence want to shut the mouths of their opponents”.

Hashmi alleged that the ruling party’s hatred against its political opponents had reached a level where it posed a threat to the existence of the Constitution that guaranteed freedom of speech. “This is why it has become necessary that all political parties come together to fight the BJP unitedly, to protect the Constitution and safeguard the country from hatred and violence,” she reasoned.

Hashmi also justified Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remark that India would turn into a “Hindu Pakistan”.

She said that the word ‘lynching’ had replaced ‘fraternity and secularism’ which were the words frequently used in governance prior to BJP’s ascension to power in 2014.

Activist Leena Dabiru, Ahmedabad-based activist Martin Macwan, veteran journalist Indu Kumar Jani and academician Rohit Shukla were also present at the event.

Dabiru also took the opportunity to attack the BJP and claimed that BJP had communalised the Kathua gangrape case. She alleged that the advocate defending the accused in the case had now been given a prominent position in the government.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App