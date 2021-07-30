Active cases near 250 across Gujarat, no fatality in 12 days

From over 1.48 lakh active cases of Covid-19, that is those under treatment for the infection in the first week of May, nearly three months later, the active cases in Gujarat has plateaued at less than 300 now, mirroring the all-India trend of Covid-19 active cases.

As of Friday, the state had 260 active patients of which five were on ventilators. As per the daily health bulletin, the state has had only five patients on ventilator support since July 20. As of July 20, the state had over 400 active patients. Notably, the state health bulletin has not recorded a single fatality in 12 days.

On Friday, Gujarat reported 21 new cases with no fatalities reported due to the infection, with three districts in the state — Aravalli, Chhota Udepur and Tapi — seeing not a single active case at present. The bulk of the active cases continue to be in the district of Ahmedabad (56) although its city limits has been reporting cases in single digits on most days and its rural limits reporting not a single case since July 5.

Dahod, after managing to keep its active cases at less than 10 until July 20, has seen a marginal surge in active cases since, with 12 patients undergoing treatment at present. The district saw its month’s highest active cases on July 26 — with 17 patients undergoing treatment then.

Gujarat on Friday administered 3.43 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccines of which 86,615 were second dose takers and the remaining were first dose takers.