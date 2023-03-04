Action against 17,229 persons for GST fraud: Gujarat govt

Action has been initiated against 17,229 persons for committing GST fraud in Gujarat, the state government told the state legislative assembly Saturday.

In reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, the state government said there has been a 24.5 per cent rise in revenues for the state from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) between 2021 and 2023. The state government in its written reply stated that the income from GST between February 2021 and January 2022 was Rs 43,779 crore. This rose by 24.5 per cent to Rs 54,528 crore between February 2022 and January 2023.

Revenues from GST and VAT account for more than 70 per cent of income for the Gujarat government. Last month, the state GST department unearthed a massive fraud wherein 1,500 Aadhaar Cards were used to generate bogus GST registration numbers. The department stated that more than 2,700 fake GST registrations have been obtained across India.