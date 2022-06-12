Achhe din are here, going to get better as Modi coming to you in 2024: Shah

HOME MINISTER Amit Shah on Saturday said that achhe din (good days) are here and that they are going to be better in coming days as the country walks on the path of development with “Narendra Modi coming to you in 2024”.

Addressing a public meeting at the Padmabhushan Sports Complex in the Union Territory (UT) of Diu, Shah said, “Mitron, sara divso avi to gaya j chhe. Achhe din aa gaye hain magar aur bhi achhe hone wale hain (Friends, good days are already here and they are going to be even better). Narendra Modi has done the job of changing India over the past eight years. Narendrabhai is coming to you in 2024, having presented to us the map of development for the next 25 years, culminating with the centenary of India’s Independence.”

The Union Home Minister was in Diu to chair the meeting of the Western Zonal Council, the forum comprising the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa as well as the UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli (D&NH) and Daman & Diu (D&D). The public meeting was organised by the administration of D&NH, D&D that functions under the Union Home Ministry.

“Achhe Din aanewale hain” (good days are going to come) was a popular campaign slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 Lok Sahba elections. Opposition parties have often taken pot-shots at the NDA government over this slogan, while pointing out price rise, unemployment and the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saying that he has been a witness to the government’s work first as the national president of the BJP and then as the Union Home Minister, Shah said, “It is our popular leader Narendra Modi who achieved the feat of increasing the country’s oxygen generation capacity by 10 times within a month…” The minister added that the PM created infrastructure that has made the country self-sufficient in health sector through PM CARES funds.

The Home Minister claimed that during the eight years of NDA government, Modi’s leadership has increased the prestige of India globally and that the country has been witnessing an all-round development.

“Be it the sector of education, industry, rural development, urban development, taking development to hills or coastal regions such as Diu, preparing schemes for the health sector or teaching Pakistan a lesson through surgical strike and airstrike, Narendrabhai has increased India’s pride in every sector,” said Shah.

Asking the audience whether all of them had got Covid-19 vaccine free of cost, Shah added that the world was marvelling at how India secured its population of 130 crore by vaccinating it against Covid-19.

He also said that youths who are 25 to 30 years old have started making satellites, thanks to policies and the environment created by Modi, adding that days are not far when India would emerged among top five countries in Olymptics.

“Earlier, if someone won a medal, the entire country would burst firecrackers. Today, thanks to Khelo India, India expects nothing less than 10 medals at the Paralympics or Olympics. And note my words, thanks to the type of sports infrastructure and coaching facilities we are creating, the transparent selection of sportspersons and the way PM is backing our athletes, days are not far when India will be among the top five in the medal’s tally at Olympics,” Shah said.

The minister also claimed that the Modi government has expedited the construction of national highways, electrified railway network and increased speed of trains.

He also said that in D&NH and D&D, 2.59 lakh people were getting free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, while 25,000 toilets were constructed in eight years, 7,000 houses were built for the urban poor, and 85,000 households have started getting piped water.

“I am visiting Diu for the first time after becoming Home Minister and I am dazzled by the development Diu has witnessed,” said Shah, adding chief ministers were copiously praising Diu’s development at the Western Zonal Council Meeting.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat’s Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi and Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, Administrator of the UT of D&NH and D&D, Praful Patel and local MP Lalu Patel were present.

Shah also laid the foundation stones of seven infrastructure projects worth Rs 80 crore in Diu. They include a cable car service between Diu and Ghoghla, a public plaza near the historic Diu fort and memorials. He also inaugurated the INS Khukri memorial featuring a decommissioned ship of the Indian Navy having the same name.

Shah said that during the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the PM has presented his vision of what India should look like when the country completes 100 years of Independence. “I appeal all to resolve to give Bharat Mata the highest place in the world during the ‘amrutkal’,” the minister said.