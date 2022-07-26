Ahmedabad Civil Hospital sets up 8-bed isolation ward for possible monkeypox cases

July 26, 2022 8:21:50 am
The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (ACH) in Asarwa has opened an eight-bed isolation ward for possible cases of monkeypox.
“The preparation for isolation is very similar to Covid-19 protocols. We have also acquired test kits to detect the virus,” said Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent, ACH.
“Till date no case has been detected. But we have kept a ward for isolation at the civil hospital. If a case comes, we will see the procedures to be followed,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, Health Medical Officer, AMC.
“The isolation ward is on the fourth floor where oxygen and ventilator facilities are also availale… we are prepared with whatever knowledge we have of the virus,” added Joshi.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Latest News
Daily Briefing: Droupadi Murmu sworn in as first tribal woman President; 4 Congress MPs suspended from Parliament
Higher police officials using personnel as orderlies a clear misconduct: Madras HC
Take steps on fishermen issue, Stalin tells Centre
India takes part in Tashkent meet on Afghanistan
July 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: President Zail Singh
Silver lining
Saving MSMEs
BJP holds Tiranga Yatra from Srinagar to Leh
West Bengal: State logs 1,094 new Covid cases, seven fresh fatalities
‘Undisclosed foreign income: 14.8K cr tax demand raised,’ Finance Minister informs Lok Sabha
2 cops among 3 injured in blast at police station
Bengal school job scam: ED gets custody of Partha, aide Arpita till August 3