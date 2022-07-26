scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital sets up 8-bed isolation ward for possible monkeypox cases

“The preparation for isolation is very similar to Covid-19 protocols. We have also acquired test kits to detect the virus,” said Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent, ACH.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 26, 2022 8:21:50 am
Ahmedabad Civil Hospital sets up 8-bed isolation ward for possible monkeypox cases"If a case comes, we will see the procedures to be followed,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, Health Medical Officer, AMC. (Reuters File/Representative Image)

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (ACH) in Asarwa has opened an eight-bed isolation ward for possible cases of monkeypox.

“The preparation for isolation is very similar to Covid-19 protocols. We have also acquired test kits to detect the virus,” said Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent, ACH.

“Till date no case has been detected. But we have kept a ward for isolation at the civil hospital. If a case comes, we will see the procedures to be followed,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, Health Medical Officer, AMC.

More from Ahmedabad

“The isolation ward is on the fourth floor where oxygen and ventilator facilities are also availale… we are prepared with whatever knowledge we have of the virus,” added Joshi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data
5G auctions today: who’s bidding, and what’s at stake for whomPremium
5G auctions today: who’s bidding, and what’s at stake for whom

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

It is not that they have stopped: CCI on WhatsApp sending pop-up reminders on privacy policy

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement