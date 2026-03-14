Accused shot at after ‘attacking’ State Monitoring Cell personnel in Gujarat

A RAJASTHAN resident, wanted under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GujCTOC) and in several cases of liquor bootlegging, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm after allegedly “attempting to murder” a personnel of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat Police on Friday.

Sukhlal alias Shakaji alias Shankar Rooplal Dangi (Patel) suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm when he allegedly tried to use his handcuffed hands to throttle the driver of a car in which he was being transported to Gandhinagar from Udaipur.

Dangi was booked for attempt to murder in an FIR registered at the SMC police station in Gandhinagar, on the basis of a complaint by Head Constable (HC) Jagdish Ranchhod.

The FIR stated that the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), on the basis of investigation, deduced the location of Sukhlal alias Shakaji alias Shankar Rooplal Dangi (Patel), resident of Mavli village of Udaipur district in Rajasthan. Dangi is allegedly a bootlegger and wanted by the SMC in several cases. He was also booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GujCTOC) Act in 2025.

In the FIR, HC Jagdish Ranchhod said that he, along with inspector B H Rathod, ASI Tanmaykumar Paul and HC Ranveersinh Dalpatsinh had gone in his own vehicle to apprehend Dangi on March 12. They had hired a private driver named Kishankumar Manu Gohel.

When they reached Dangi’s location, they cordoned the back door and knocked on the front door. Dangi allegedly attempted to run out the back but was apprehended by the staff stationed there. After his identity was confirmed, the SMC team took Dangi to Pratapnagar police station in Udaipur and informed them of their intention to bring him to Gandhinagar.

Dangi was handcuffed and made to sit in the middle of the back seat of his own car, flanked by Dalpatsinh and ASI Tanmaykumar Paul on either side. HC Jagdish Ranchhod stated that he drove the vehicle while PI BH Rathod sat in the front passenger seat. The Head Constable’s own car meanwhile was driven by the hired driver.

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The FIR stated, “At 11:25 am, when we had reached a little ahead of the Shamlaji RTO checkpost on the way to Gandhinagar, Dangi began hitting me on the head with the handcuffs on his wrists and brought them over my head in a noose. I felt the force around my neck and could not breathe. Since I was driving, my balance went off and all our lives were put at risk. You (Inspector) drew your Glock pistol service weapon and in spite of warning Dangi that you (Inspector) would shoot if he did not release his hold when he tightened his grip, you fired the weapon, hitting him in his right arm. The bullet went through the glass of the back right door of the vehicle.”

The FIR added that HC Jagdish Ranchhod, during this scuffle, lost control of the vehicle, which had then hit the railing on the left side of the road and had come to a stop. The front bumper of the vehicle was damaged and punctured the front left wheel.

At 11:28 am, the Inspector called the ambulance but when it did not arrive after a while, the PI BH Rathod drove them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Shamlaji where the injured Head Constable and the accused Dangi received primary treatment. Since Dangi has suffered a gunshot wound, he was referred to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital.

Dangi was booked under BNS sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from duty), 125 (rash or negligent acts that endangers human life or safety), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty), and 132 (using assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty).

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This is the second such incident within three months when an accused person being transported across state lines by the SMC, has been shot and wounded by police personnel after allegedly attacking them.

The previous incident took place on December 30, 2025, in Dahod district of Gujarat when PI RG Khant of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), shot and injured Ashok Punaram Panwar (Bishnoi), the leader of a bootlegging gang accused under GujCTOC, when he allegedly attempted to strangle PSI KD Raviya, while they were transporting him from Guwahati, Assam, to their police station in Gandhinagar.