Accused of cattle theft, slaughter, six of ‘Badam Gang’ booked under GUJCTOC

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Panchmahal police have invoked the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act against six alleged members of the “Badam Gang”. The police cited a record of 18 serious offences, including cattle theft and trafficking, illegal slaughter, offences against persons and property, and attacks on police.
The action was taken following a probe by the Local Crime Branch into the alleged organised criminal activities of the group, police said in a statement issued on Thursday.
Anas Abdulgani Badam, a resident of Godhra, has been arrested in the GUJCTOC case. Police are seeking custody of five other accused through transfer warrants as they are currently lodged in jail in other cases, according to the police.
The five are Nisar Ahmed Abdulgani Badam, Umar Abdulgani Badam, Sajid Ilyas Bhamedi, Imran Shaukat Dorwa alias Masliya, and Owais alias Junaid Mohammed Hanif Durga.
Police said the gang members have been named in cases registered at different police stations and involved cattle theft, transportation and slaughter, besides serious offences against people. The six men were individually booked in 29 alleged cases including attempted murder, murder, animal-related offences, theft, threats and rioting.
While Sajid Ilyas was booked in a murder case, the record against Owais alias Junaid includes attempted murder and rioting, police said.
The GUJCTOC case registered at Godhra B Division police station is the third major such action in Panchmahal involving alleged organised cattle crime in recent years. In June, police invoked the law against six members of the Bhopli Gang, which is allegedly linked to 19 cases involving cow slaughter and illegal beef trade.
In February 2022, the Hayat Gang became one of the earliest high-profile cattle-rustling syndicates in the district to face GUJCTOC, with police citing 45 cases over more than a decade, including cow slaughter, animal and vehicle theft, rioting and attacks on police.
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