Accused of cattle theft, slaughter, six of ‘Badam Gang’ booked under GUJCTOC

Police said the gang members have been named in cases registered at different police stations and involved cattle theft, transportation and slaughter, besides serious offences against people.

Panchmahal police have invoked the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act against six alleged members of the “Badam Gang”. The police cited a record of 18 serious offences, including cattle theft and trafficking, illegal slaughter, offences against persons and property, and attacks on police.

The action was taken following a probe by the Local Crime Branch into the alleged organised criminal activities of the group, police said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Anas Abdulgani Badam, a resident of Godhra, has been arrested in the GUJCTOC case. Police are seeking custody of five other accused through transfer warrants as they are currently lodged in jail in other cases, according to the police.