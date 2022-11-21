scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

All 9 accused in Morbi bridge collapse case apply for bail

The latest to move court is Devang Parmar, co-proprietor of Dev Prakash Fabrication, the Surendranagar-based firm sub-contracted by Oreva for restoration of the bridge.

The court instructed the Gujarat chief secretary and the home department secretary to file its “status report” with respect to the incident in a week’s time. The bench also directed the SHRC that it “shall also file a report in this regard by next date of hearing.” (File)

All nine accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case that killed 135 persons, including 55 children, have moved the Morbi sessions court seeking bail.

The latest to move court is Devang Parmar, co-proprietor of Dev Prakash Fabrication, the Surendranagar-based firm sub-contracted by Oreva for restoration of the bridge. Devang’s father Prakash, was the first to move for bail on November 11, and Devang moved his bail application on November 19, with the plea scheduled to be listed for hearing on Tuesday.

The nine accused were arrested on October 31, including two managers at Oreva company who were entrusted with the bridge project, namely Deepakbhai Navinchandra Parekh (44) and Dineshbhai Mahasukhrai Dave (41).

Two ticket clerks — Mansukhbhai Valjibhai Topiya (59) and Madevbhai Lakhabhai Solanki (36) — and three security guards — Alpeshbhai Galabhai Gohil (25), Dilipbhai Galabhai Gohil (33) and Mukeshbhai Dalsingbhai Chauhan (26) — were also arrested.

The Gujarat High Court is due to further hear the suo motu public interest litigation concerning the bridge collapse on November 24.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 08:45:11 pm
