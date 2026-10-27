Accused in Rs 25-cr drug racket shot in leg by police amid ‘scuffle’ in Gujarat

ONE OF the three persons accused in the Rs25.65 crore Heroin and MD drug racket busted by the Crime Branches of Ahmedabad and Surat City Police teams earlier this week on Monday suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg in an alleged scuffle with police personnel taking him for a medical test that is mandatory after an arrest.

Kafeelahmed alias Javed (59), was on Monday around 4:30 pm, shot and injured in the left leg inside a police vehicle near Ellisbridge on the eastern side of the Sabarmati Riverfront, while being taken for a routine medical test to V S Hospital by a team of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) A R Rawal, said a statement by DCP (Crime) Ajit Rajian.