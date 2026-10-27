Accused in Rs 25-cr drug racket shot in leg by police amid ‘scuffle’ in Gujarat

ONE OF the three persons accused in the Rs25.65 crore Heroin and MD drug racket busted by the Crime Branches of Ahmedabad and Surat City Police teams earlier this week on Monday suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg in an alleged scuffle with police personnel taking him for a medical test that is mandatory after an arrest.
Kafeelahmed alias Javed (59), was on Monday around 4:30 pm, shot and injured in the left leg inside a police vehicle near Ellisbridge on the eastern side of the Sabarmati Riverfront, while being taken for a routine medical test to V S Hospital by a team of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) A R Rawal, said a statement by DCP (Crime) Ajit Rajian.
DCP Rajian said that while the Crime Branch team led by SI Rawal were heading to VS hospital for the medical test, the accused engaged in a scuffle with the officer, leading to a service weapon being discharged inside the weapon and hitting the accused on the leg.
Another officer confirmed that Ansari was injured on the left leg and was under treatment. The Crime Branch also released a photograph of SI Rawal with a plaster cast around his right hand.
While a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was made out at the hospital, an FIR against Ansari is likely to be registered either at Riverfront (East) police station or the DCB police station on Tuesday, on the basis of a complaint by the injured officer.
On October 22, the Gujarat Police had seized narcotics worth Rs 25.65 crore from three persons travelling on National Expressway 1 (NE-1) in Ahmedabad. This included 4,531.220 gm of heroin worth Rs22.6561 crore, and 2,497.490 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 2.9974 crore, according to primary details shared by the police.
The statement said, “Those arrested are Tifel Nokhej (44), resident of New Delhi; Mohammad Imran Alvi (38), resident of Meerut; and Kafeel Ahmed (59), resident of New Delhi.
The accused concealed the narcotics consignment inside ‘Instant Drink’ and ‘Raisin’ packets and were transporting it inside the seats of a vehicle.
Further investigation in the drug seizure case remains underway.