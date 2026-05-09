Accused held in Surat bank robbery case shot in leg by police after ‘he opens fire’

Two accused Thakur, 24, and Vikram Singh Rajput, 30, residents of Gonda, Bihar, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, are in police remand till May 14. (Express photo)

One of the accused in the Surat bank robbery case was allegedly shot in the leg by police on Friday when he tried to escape by firing in the air in a bid to escape, officers said.

The alleged incident took place on the outskirts of Kanyasi village where the Surat City Crime Branch took one of the accused Shubham Thakur to locate the weapons used in the April 27 heist at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch on Varachha road in Surat.

Surat City Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut told The Indian Express that the police officials had fired in retaliation after Thakur allegedly fired a round from the weapon used in the crime, during the process of panchnama of recovery.