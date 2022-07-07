Accused doesn’t seem interested in proceeding with appeals: HC

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday, while taking up the appeals filed by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt and six others convicted by a Jamnagar court in the 1990 custodial torture case, made adverse observations against the conduct of accused and their advocates for seeking repeated adjournments.

The HC bench’s observations came especially in light of a Supreme Court order of August 20, 2020 in a plea by one of the accused-appellant Pravinsinh Zala seeking suspension of his life sentence.

The SC, while dismissing Zala’s plea, had noted in its order, “…we request the High Court to finally dispose of the pending criminal appeal expeditiously, considering the fact that the offence in question was committed on 30.10.1990, preferably by the end of July, 2021.”

On Wednesday, the bench of Justices Vipul Pancholi and Sandeep Bhatt, noted that “it appears that appellants are not interested in proceeding with the criminal appeals filed by them” and added that with the appeals pending since 2019, and in light of the SC’s direction, “it is our (Gujarat HC’s) duty to take up all these matters for final disposal.” The bench has now posted the appeals for hearing on July 18.

In June 2019, a sessions court in Jamnagar had sentenced Sanjiv Bhatt and Zala to life sentence to life imprisonment, holding them guilty of murder, and had also held five other police officials guilty of custodial torture under other charges of IPC.

The alleged case dates back to 1990 when Bhatt was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar. He had detained around 133 people under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention)Act (TADA ) during a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town. The riot had broken out following an announcement of Bharat Bandh by then BJP president LK Advani, on the last day of his Rath Yatra, October 30, 1990.

On November 18, 1990, one of the persons detained under the TADA Act, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in a hospital. A complaint of custodial death was registered against seven policemen, including Bhatt, by Amrutlal Vaishnani, the brother of the deceased.

In July 2019, five appeal petitions were filed, including one appeal petition by the state government, seeking enhancement of punishment of the five police personnel who were sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

Apart from the state’s appeal, an appeal petition was filed by Bhatt, one by Zala, and the remaining two appeals by the five police personnel sentenced to lesser punishment.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

On Wednesday, the Gujarat HC bench recorded in its order that Zala’s advocate on record for his appeal, Kuntal Joshi, had filed a note with the court registry stating that he has “decided to retire from the matter” and has intimated the same to his client on July 4, 2022.

Recording that the advocate’s note declaring his retirement from the matter was filed “without assigning any reason” for the same, the court observed, “From the note it is clear that appellant is not interested in proceeding with the matter before this court…”

The court also noted that except Bhatt’s lawyer, Saurin Shah, none of the accused-appellants’ advocates were present before the court when the matter was called out, and only when the court started dictating its order, advocate for two other appeals appeared. “From the conduct of the appellants, it appears that they are not interested in proceeding with the criminal appeals which have been filed by them,” the court noted.

Meanwhile, advocate Saurin Shah, representing Bhatt, submitted that a review application pertaining to the trial of the 1990 Jamjodhpur case was pending before the Supreme Court since 2019 and has not been taken up till date, and in this view, he urged, he is “not interested in proceeding with the present appeal” at this stage.

The court in its order recorded that, “It is pertinent to note that the SC has specifically given directions… Therefore we are inclined to proceed with the present appeals…”