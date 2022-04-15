ACB seizes Rs 81L from town planner accused of taking bribe

Days after the Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a town planner (grade 1) in Gandhinagar allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, the agency on Thursday seized over Rs 81 lakh deposited in several bank accounts by the accused official.

According to ACB officials, Nayan Natwarlala Mehta, a town planner (grade1) at office of chief town planning officer at Town Planning and Valuation Department in Gandhinagar, who also held the additional charge of town planning officer at Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA), was held in an ACB trap on April 8 accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh cash at his office.

Along with Mehta, another official Sanjay Hathila, Planning Assistant (Grade 3), both associated with the Town Planning of GUDA was also arrested. The accused had demanded the bribe in exchange of completing the measurement of two land plots purchased by a complainant, as per the ACB.

The ACB had received remand of Mehta till April 12.

“At the time of ACB trap, Rs 4.22 lakh cash was recovered from his office apart from the Rs 15 lakh bribe. After cross examination of the accused in the remand period, we found five lockers of him registered in the names of himself, his wife and daughter. In three bank accounts, Rs 24 lakh was found along with gold silver and platinum jewellery worth Rs 57 lakh worth and five hundred Canadian dollars. We have seized money and jewellery worth Rs 81.27 lakh,” read a statement from the ACB.