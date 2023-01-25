ACB registered 176 cases in 2022, home dept tops the list

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau registered as many as 176 cases in 2022 with the Department of Home Affairs contributing the highest in terms of the number of accused and cases.

According to data shared by the bureau Tuesday, cases were registered against 252 people of which the highest of 114 were Class-3 officials. This was followed by 94 such accused who worked as middlemen. Only five officers—the least—in Grade-4 were accused.

About five disproportionate properties worth Rs 4.52 crore were confiscated by the bureau.

Of the 176 cases, the highest were from the home department at 44, followed by 32 from Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, and 25 from the revenue department.

Of the 252 found accused, 61—the highest—were from the home department. As many as 43 of the 61 were Grade-3 officials. The Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department accounted for 46 accused of which 29 were the middlemen and the rest were the Grade-3 officers. About 11 cases were that of the officials working for the Union government in the state. The bureau conducted 26 successful traps worth Rs 13.12 lakh based on calls received through their helpline numbers.