scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

ACB registered 176 cases in 2022, home dept tops the list

According to data shared by the bureau Tuesday, cases were registered against 252 people of which the highest of 114 were Class-3 officials. This was followed by 94 such accused who worked as middlemen. Only five officers—the least—in Grade-4 were accused.

About five disproportionate properties worth Rs 4.52 crore were confiscated by the bureau.
Listen to this article
ACB registered 176 cases in 2022, home dept tops the list
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau registered as many as 176 cases in 2022 with the Department of Home Affairs contributing the highest in terms of the number of accused and cases.

According to data shared by the bureau Tuesday, cases were registered against 252 people of which the highest of 114 were Class-3 officials. This was followed by 94 such accused who worked as middlemen. Only five officers—the least—in Grade-4 were accused.

About five disproportionate properties worth Rs 4.52 crore were confiscated by the bureau.

Of the 176 cases, the highest were from the home department at 44, followed by 32 from Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, and 25 from the revenue department.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
More from Ahmedabad

Of the 252 found accused, 61—the highest—were from the home department. As many as 43 of the 61 were Grade-3 officials. The Panchayat, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department accounted for 46 accused of which 29 were the middlemen and the rest were the Grade-3 officers. About 11 cases were that of the officials working for the Union government in the state. The bureau conducted 26 successful traps worth Rs 13.12 lakh based on calls received through their helpline numbers.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 05:29 IST
Next Story

Politics and elections: Survey of 761 DU students reveals what the youth know, want,

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close