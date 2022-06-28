scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
ACB detains sarpanch for accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe

ACB officials said that the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh bribe from a seed supplier after he got to know that defective seeds were given to farmers of Nana Munjiasar village.

By: Express News Service | Express News Service |
June 28, 2022 3:56:23 am
"We detained the accused after catching him red-handed at a remote location near Maruti Oil Mill in Junagadh," said an ACB official.

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a sarpanch of a village in Amreli on Monday for allegedly accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe in exchange for not complaining about defective seeds given to farmers of his village.

According to ACB officials, Mansukhbhai Kyada, sarpanch of Nana Munjiasar in Bagasara taluka of Amreli, was caught red-handed in an ACB trap, allegedly accepting bribe at a remote location in the bordering district of Junagadh.

ACB officials said that the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh bribe from a seed supplier after he got to know that defective seeds were given to farmers of Nana Munjiasar village.

“After farmers of Nana Munjisara village complained to the supplier that he had given them defective seeds of peanuts, he decided to give compensation to the aggrieved customers. When the accused sarpanch of the village got to know about the compensation, he called the complainant seed supplier and demanded Rs 5 lakh as bribe for not reporting about him. Later the amount was negotiated to Rs 3 lakh and the complainant then approached the ACB,” said an ACB official.

