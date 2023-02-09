ACB books GST inspector in bribe case

A Gandhinagar Goods and Services Tax (GST) inspector was booked in a bribe case of Rs 2,37,000 and a middleman was caught by the Ahmedabad Anti-Corruption Bureau late Wednesday evening.

The Gandhinagar GST inspector, Vipul Kanejiya, a grade 3 officer is wanted and absconding in the case.

Addressing the media persons, KB Chudasma, Ahmedabad ACB assistant director said, “A complainant told us that a scrap truck was caught by the officials of Gandhinagar GST and bribe was demanded. So, a trap was organised by our team. The complainant’s truck was required to pay a total amount of Rs 1,28,000 as a fine through online GST. And the remaining Rs 2,37,000 was asked to be paid as a bribe.”

A middleman named Nilesh Parmar was caught red handed by the bureau on Wednesday. Further investigation is going on.

“We are yet to ascertain whether the absconding officer was working for some other officer in the department, or was involved in some scam. So, the investigation for it is still going on,” added Chudasma.

The wanted GST inspector was in the service for the last ten years.

“The bribe was asked on the pretext of incomplete documents required for verification. Given this, the truck was supposed to be detained and a fine was asked. In order to avoid this, the complainant was asked to pay a total amount of Rs. 4,25,000. The amount was partly to be paid through online GST and the rest as a bribe,” added Chudasma.