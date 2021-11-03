ACB arrests sarpanch for ‘accepting’ Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a sarpanch of a village in Mehsana for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Monday evening in exchange of providing permission for industrial construction work.

According to ACB officials, Bhikhu Mia Chauhan, the sarpanch of Gilosan village in Mehsana, was held in a decoy trap by a team of ACB at a public road near Green Park society in Mehsana on Monday evening.

According to ACB, the accused sarpanch had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh in bribe.

“The complainant needed permission from village sarpanch regarding construction for industrial plotting inside the village premises. The accused sarpanch had demanded Rs 4 lakh in bribe and initially took Rs 50,000 from the complainant. Then the sarpanch contacted the complainant and asked him to come to Green Park society with Rs 1 lakh in cash…,” said an ACB official in Ahmedabad.

“The accused has been arrested and booked under sections of prevention of corruption act,” the official added.