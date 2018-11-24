ABVP’s 64th national convention to pass resolution on ‘urban Naxalism’

The 64th four-day national conference of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will be held on Sabarmati Riverfront in the city from December 27 on the theme ‘Bharat Gaurav’. The conference will deliberate and pass resolution over the issue of ‘uban Naxalism’.

Claiming that ‘urban Naxalism’ is widely spreading across educational institutions, the RSS student wing’s national general secretary Ashish Chauhan stated that ABVP is the only student organisation that has taken up the issue and will continue to do so in future as well.

“If you look at the issue of urban Naxalism, ABVP has been the organisation that has emerged as the only one that has been working in campuses, institutions, and society. Even when you talk about incidents, right from the incident of Sheetal Sathe to the issue of its continuous spread within campuses, ABVP has come forward with these issues,” said Chauhan while addressing the media here.

When asked to elaborate the context under which the issue of urban Naxalism would be discussed, Chauhan told The Indian Express, “It would not be about its awareness among students and in campuses as we believe that students are well aware about its existence on campuses. It would be on ways to deal with the issue and how to stop it from spreading.”

The rationale behind holding the convention Even though it has not been able to sweep elections in universities in Gujarat in the way its parent party has at the state level, the ABVP is trying to flex its muscle ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Following the controversies at the Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, and the privately-run Ahmedabad University, ABVP has frequently been seen as a trouble-maker. The last time ABVP held its national convention in Ahmedabad was in 2003, when Gujarat had fewer private universities and existing campuses had elected student bodies.

The ABVP claimed to have coined the word ‘safedposh naxli’ (white-collared naxalites) during its 2017 national convention in Ranchi and passed a resolution against it. “In 2017 national convention, the word ‘safedposh naxli’ (white-collared naxalites) on academic campuses was used and added in the resolution passed after the convention. So this time too, ABVP will do an elaborate discussion on this (urban Naxalism) through deliberations and then resolution will be passed,” added Chauhan.

During recent meeting for the event, the resolution committee also deliberated on issues such as education, women welfare, 100 per cent voting, among others. “In the coming days, after more discussions over these issues and taking suggestions from representatives of national executive, social media, resolutions will be passed in the convention,” as per an ABVP statement.

Recently, the ABVP had cited the reason of ‘urban Naxalism’ for protesting against the appointment of historian and biographer Ramachandra Guha as the Shrenik Lalbhai Chair Professor of Humanities and director of the Gandhi Winter School at Ahmedabad University’s School of Arts and Sciences. The ABVP had submitted a memorandum before university registrar B M Shah, quoting Guha’s writings and terming them anti-national.

Chauhan further stated that 4,000 students and teaching faculty who will participate in the national convention will be taken to the Statue of Unity, which the organisers claimed, have garnered maximum queries and suggestions. “The recently inaugurated Statue of Unity has emerged as a new attraction (for people) on which the organisation has received maximum queries and suggestions. It has been decided to make special arrangements for students’ visit to the statue,” said Chauhan.

Pointing at the logo of the convention that says in Hindi — ABVP 64th Rashtiya Adhiveshan, 27 to 30 December 2018, Karnavati, Gujarat — Chauhan said ABVP very much supports the idea of changing Ahmedabad’s name to Karnavati.

In April this year, the Central University of Gujarat had issued showcause notices to nine faculty members based on a complaint allegedly by the ABVP that they canvassed for anti-BJP candidates, including Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and Patidar leader Hardik Patel, during the Assembly elections last year.