ABVP requests change of dates of Gujarat Public Service Commission exams

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the state government to change dates of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) recruitment exams scheduled next month.

The GPSC Class 1/2 and Panchayat Junior Clerk exams conducted by Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB) are scheduled on the same day — January 8, 2023.

Similarly, GPSC class 2 (civil engineer) and Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board’s talati cum mantri class 3 exams are scheduled on the same day-January 29, 2023.

“A large number of candidates would appear for these four exams but since they are scheduled on the same date many would have to opt out of any one exam on each day,” the memorandum stated.

“We have requested to the chief minister through all district collectors to change these dates in the benefit of candidates,” added ABVP state secretary Yuti Pradeep.