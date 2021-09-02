ABVP Gujarat starts membership campign in state, aims at target of six lakh this year

Aiming an ambitious target of six lakh, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Wednesday announced its membership campaign across 2,700 campuses in Gujarat in two phases.

The online campaign for the year 2021-22 will begin this month, adding up to the one crore student members across the country. The existing members will also go to the campuses that have resumed classes. The student organisation got 52,000 members in 2020 and 1.03 lakh in 2019.

The membership campaign will be in two phases — the first phase from September 4 to 8 will cover the Saurashtra region, while the second phase from September 14 to 17 will cover the remaining parts of the state.

Himalaysinh Zala, ABVP Gujarat state secretary, said, “ABVP Gujarat aims to make six lakh student members for this academic year. We have also launched the student locker facility for members on the ABVP website. Members can save their marksheets and other documents in the digital locker that can be accessed anytime anywhere.”