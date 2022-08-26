Absconding ‘murder accused’ held after 8 months

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) held an accused absconding after securing bail in a murder case for the past eight months.

According to police, the accused Sohil Khan Pathan (32), a resident of Danilimda in Ahmedabad, was detained by a DCB team from his residence Thursday night.

“Back on May 5, 2020, Sohil, along with his accomplices, had murdered Mohsin Memon at a flat in Vatva of Ahmedabad. He was arrested in the murder case and was lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail as the case was sub-judice. Eight months ago, he had received bail from a lower court after which he absconded. Recently, we received a tip-off that he had returned to his residence and a team picked him up,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.