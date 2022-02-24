Absconder held in Bhavnagar’s Rs 762-crore GST billing scam

Chairman of Madhav Copper Ltd, Nilesh Natubhai Patel, an accused in the Rs 762-crore bogus billing scam of Bhavnagar, has been arrested by State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department, said an official release Wednesday.

The accused, who has been absconding since June 2021, was nabbed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police and later handed over to SGST officials. However, the officials refused to reveal any information on where Patel was apprehended by ATS.

Acting on information provided by the intelligence wing of the SGST department, a team of officials on February 22, visited the Thaltej locality where Patel was hiding. The team ended up chasing the suspect who did not surrender despite officials identifying themselves. The accused banged his vehicle against the vehicle in which the officials were travelling, injuring two of them, and fled the scene.

A case in this regard was filed at the Ellisbridge police station, the release stated. Thereafter, SGST department got in touch with ATS who helped nab the accused.

According to SGST officials, Patel and Madhav Copper Ltd are suspected to be involved in the fake billing scam that was unearthed in Bhavnagar last year.