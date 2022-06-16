About 3,600 chemical units in Gujarat have closed post Covid: GCA

Post Covid-19, an estimated 3,600 MSME units in the chemical sector have closed down in Gujarat, while several others have turned sick, said Jaimin Vasa, president of Gujarat Chemical Association (GCA), on Thursday.

“There are over 11,000 chemical units in Gujarat of which 98 per cent are MSMEs. Due to the rising cost of raw materials, logistics and fuel, about 60 per cent of them have turned sick. Out of those who have turned sick, an estimated 3,600 have closed in the post-Covid period,” Vasa added. The association will be organising a national conference on June 18, to highlight the plight of the chemical sector in the state.

“There is a 300-400 per cent increase in the cost of raw materials used by the chemical industry,” Vasa said. For instance, the price of raw materials like sodium nitrite has risen by 288 per cent in the last one year. Many of the raw materials used by the sector, like sodium nitrite, come from China. Apart from the cost of raw materials, cost of fuel like coal and gas used by the industries and cost of transportation and logistics have also increased in the last two years.

The MSMEs operating in the chemical sector in Gujarat largely deal with dyestuff, paints, fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) that were working 24 hours in a day, currently work for just 12 hours in Gujarat, members of industry said. “In Naroda – a chemical cluster in Ahmedabad — the CETP used to handle 60 lakh litres of effluents every day. This has now reduced to 24 lakh litres. This clearly indicates that the volume of discharge has gone down as the production in the units has fallen,” said Shailesh Patwari, former president of Naroda Industrial Association and Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “The policy of the government is very good, but the implementation is very poor,” Patwari added.

Gujarat Chemical Association is the second industry body after Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) to highlight the plight of MSMEs in Gujarat. In April this year, IIF pointed out that 10 per cent of foundry units, including those in Rajkot, have closed in the last nine months due to shortage of working capital and increase in raw material prices. Foundries in Rajkot have cut production by 50 per cent during this period.

One of the panel discussions at a national conference organised by GCA on June 18 is titled ‘India, the new battleground for global chemical manufacturing; support the industry seeks from policy makers’. This panel discussion will be moderated by Susanta Kumar Purohit, joint secretary, department of chemicals and petrochemicals, Government of India.