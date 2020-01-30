‘About 16% of potatoes produced in country dumped as waste’

India processes close to 2.7 million mt of potatoes — about 8 percent of the total potatoes produced in the country. Most of the raw potatoes — about 36 million mt — are consumed in the domestic market. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) India processes close to 2.7 million mt of potatoes — about 8 percent of the total potatoes produced in the country. Most of the raw potatoes — about 36 million mt — are consumed in the domestic market. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Of the total 53 million metric tonne (mt) of potatoes produced in the country, a phenomenal share of 15.75 percent is lost as “waste” due to post-harvest mishandling, inconsistencies in storages and diseases, said Brajesh Singh, Principal Scientist at Shimla-based Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), while addressing the Global Potato Conclave on Wednesday.

“About 90 percent of the crop is harvested at the same time (end of winter) and so we have to store them,” said Singh. He added that 68 percent of the total cold storages in the country are meant for storing potatoes. Gujarat has a network of 400 odd cold storages, he said.

Singh said that these potatoes are stored using a cheaply available chemical, CIPC or Chlorproham, which the European Union will ban by the end of January. CIPC prevents sprouting in stored potatoes.

“The Europeans are moving to organic sprouting suppressants. While for India, CIPC continues to be a cheap alternative,” he said.

Mark Heap, a bioscience manager at Australia-based Simplot and a speaker at the conclave, said that the wastage of potatoes stands much higher when the tuber meant for processing industries are taken into account — at 25 percent.

“Most of the bruising and damage is done when the crop is harvested and taken to the cold storage,” said Heap. He has been working with potato farmers in Gujarat since 2013.

India processes close to 2.7 million mt of potatoes — about 8 percent of the total potatoes produced in the country. Most of the raw potatoes — about 36 million mt — are consumed in the domestic market.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App