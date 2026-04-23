Abhay Mangaldas appointed Honorary Consul General of Germany in Ahmedabad

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Ahmedabad-based businessman Abhay Mangaldas has been appointed as the Honorary Consul General of Germany in the city. The announcement was made by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai in an official statement on Wednesday.
The appointment came within months of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Gujarat in January.
“This appointment underscores Germany’s commitment to further strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with the western region of India,” the statement said.
“As Honorary Consul, Mangaldas will represent German interests in the state of Gujarat, fostering closer cooperation between German and Indian institutions. He will also support German nationals with select consular services,” the note stated.
Describing Mangaldas as ‘a distinguished professional with extensive experience in business and public service’, it also stated, “His (Mangaldas’s) deep-rooted engagement with the local community and his strong leadership credentials make him well-positioned to advance German-Indian relations at the regional level.”
Quoting German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, the statement said, “The Federal Republic of Germany is confident that Mangaldas’s appointment as Honorary Consul will significantly enhance cooperation between Germany and Gujarat, especially in key sectors such as industry, innovation, education, renewables, and sustainable development. Germany and India celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, built on mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared vision for global progress.”
It also quoted Mangaldas as having said, “I am deeply privileged to serve as the Honorary Consul of Germany in Ahmedabad. I look forward to strengthening the bonds between Germany and India, and to supporting initiatives that promote collaboration between Germany and the state of Gujarat – not only in trade, but also in culture.”
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