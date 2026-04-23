Abhay Mangaldas appointed Honorary Consul General of Germany in Ahmedabad

“As Honorary Consul, Mangaldas will represent German interests in the state of Gujarat, fostering closer cooperation between German and Indian institutions. He will also support German nationals with select consular services,” the note stated.

Ahmedabad-based businessman Abhay Mangaldas has been appointed as the Honorary Consul General of Germany in the city. The announcement was made by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai in an official statement on Wednesday.

The appointment came within months of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Gujarat in January.

“This appointment underscores Germany’s commitment to further strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with the western region of India,” the statement said.

“As Honorary Consul, Mangaldas will represent German interests in the state of Gujarat, fostering closer cooperation between German and Indian institutions. He will also support German nationals with select consular services,” the note stated.