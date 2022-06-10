Abducted’ petrol pump owner rescued, 6 held in Gandhinagar

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested six persons and rescued a petrol pump owner from a farmland in Gandhinagar Wednesday night. He was allegedly abducted by the gang for ransom in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the victim Atul Patel, a resident of Shresth Bungalows in Motera, was allegedly abducted from his Baleno car Wednesday morning around 9 am near a temple in Motera by unknown men. The victim was rushed into a Vento car by the unknown abductors after which an FIR was filed at Chandkheda police station for abduction. The accused then contacted the victim’s family and demanded a ransom of Rs 70 lakh.

According to police, a joint team of DCB and Chandkheda PS rescued Patel from a pucca hut in a farmland on the border of Umiyanagar and Bilodra village near the Mansa-Visnagar state highway in Gandhinagar in a late night operation.

Six accused—Gandhinagar residents Mahendrasinh Veraji Gol and his son Kuldeepsinh Veraji Gol, Mahmad Taufiq Memon and Mahmad Ismail Ansari from Ahmedabad, and Rahul Modi and Mohsin Fakir from Siddhpur in Patan—were arrested by the police in different operations.

“After the abduction, several teams were formed to trace the accused’s car. We received a tip that the abductee had been kept hostage at gunpoint in a pucca house built on farmland near the Mansa Visnagar road. The accused had also fired shots inside the one-room house to scare the victim and then demanded Rs 70 lakh as ransom from his brother. Three accused were held from the spot, while the three remaining were held from Dastan circle in Naroda where they were waiting for ransom money as per our plan,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

The police have also recovered an illegal country-made firearm, ammunition, cash and mobile from the accused gang.

According to police, the victim had a financial dispute with the main accused Mahendrasinh Gol. “Back in 2017, the victim had purchased a plot in Kalol of Gandhinagar from Mahendrasinh Gol and there was a dispute between the two. Bearing animosity, Mahendrasinh and his two sons Kuldeep and Jaydeep made a plan to abduct the victim and ask for ransom. They hired Rahul Modi promising him a share of Rs 10 lakh who then hired the other three men for Rs 50,000 each,” said the official.