Abbas finished his Class 8-9 staying with us: PM’s brothers

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi’s brothers remember Abbas Miyanjibhai Ramsada Momin from Kesimpa village in Mehsana as “a family member”. Modi mentioned Abbas in his blog penned to mark his mother’s 100th birthday on Saturday. Abbas and Modi’s youngest brother Pankajbhai were classmates.

Pankajbhai described Abbas as a “noble human being” who “performed namaaz five times a day and also did the Haj”. “Abbas’s father and my father were friends. There was no high school in his village and he was about to quit studies after his primary education. My father convinced his father to let Abbas stay with us and complete his studies. Abbas finished his Class 8-9 staying with us,” Pankajbhai told The Indian Express.

Abbas, 64 now, retired as a Class-II officer in the Gujarat government, and left for Sydney last week to be with his son, says Pankajbhai.

PM’s eldest brother Somabhai said: “He (Abbas) was Pankaj’s classmate. For almost two years, he stayed with us at our house.”

Pankajbhai racalled how the family, along with Abbas, would celebrate festivals together. “Abbas was like a family member. On festivals my mother would cook food for him. I remember on Muharram when Muslims mourn and wear black… I had a black shirt which Abbas would wear,” Pankajbhai said.