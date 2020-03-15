Abandoned infant girl bitten by stray dogs dies in Surat hospital

Jalalpore police lodged a complaint and took the statements of Dantani and Gandhi. (Representational Photo) Jalalpore police lodged a complaint and took the statements of Dantani and Gandhi. (Representational Photo)

A newborn girl, abandoned in an agricultural farm on the outskirts of Navsari town and was bitten by stray dogs, died at the New Civil Hospital in Surat on Saturday.

Police said she was abandoned at Samir agricultural farm, near the Agricultural University at Vejalpore, on Saturday afternoon. Ashok Dantani, caretaker of the farm, saw couple of stray dogs entering the farm holding something in their mouth. On finding that it was an infant, he rescued the baby and informed farm owner, Samir Gandhi.

The infant was taken to Navsari Civil Hospital, from where she was shifted to Surat New Civil hospital. She succumbed to injuries by evening.

Jalalpore police lodged a complaint and took the statements of Dantani and Gandhi. After preliminary investigations, police said the infant was abandoned by someone on the railway track near the farm. Stray dogs took the infant to the farm, they said.

Dantani said in his statement that the infant was breathing when he found her but she had several injuries and her left leg was detached. Jalalpore police has launched an investigation.

