Aarogya setu app: Targets set for Ahmedabad health workers to achieve maximum downloads

Health workers under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have been asked to ensure maximum downloads of Government of India’s Aarogya Setu mobile application during their surveillance work of Covid-19 cases.

The AMC on Monday said that all health workers like Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) and Multipurpose Health Worker (MPHW) under every urban health centre have been given a target of a minimum 20 downloads of the app. For this, they will be incentivised Rs 5 for each download and Rs 10 for each beyond 20 downloads. This target is to be achieved during their surveillance work of Covid-19 cases in order to propagate understanding and maximum use of the government’s Aarogya Setu mobile app, the order issued by Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary, forest and environment department, who is also in charge of Covid situation of Ahmedabad city, stated.

Considering the total population of Ahmedabad is nearly 60 lakh, excluding children and senior citizens, the AMC aims to achieve 30-35 lakh individual downloads. So far, nearly 17 lakh downloads have been recorded.

In another decision, to address the basic medical requirements of city’s slum areas and also in an attempt to identify Covid-19 cases at an early stage, the AMC on Monday announced a ‘doctor mitra’ scheme. Under the scheme, 74 teams of ‘doctor mitra’ for slum areas across the city will be created who will operate from 5 pm to 10 pm. The teams will include a physician, medical officer, lab technician, pharmacist and paramedical staff to deal with cold, fever, cough, basic lab reports along with distribution of medicines.

The AMC will hire staff for 74 teams on a contractual basis for three months. The monthly salary for physician and medical officer will be Rs 30,000, while other paramedical staff will get Rs 10,000. The funds will be borne by the AMC from its annual budget.

At present, AMC is running 74 Urban Health Centres (UHCs) and seven community health centres (CHCs) in the city’s 48 wards.

