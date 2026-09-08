‘Aaram Haram Hai not just a slogan for BJP’: PM Modi invokes Nehru in Navsari

“In our party Aaram Haram hai (resting is prohibited) is not just a slogan,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, invoking the slogan given by country’s First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Inaugurating the party’s district head office ‘Namo Kamalam’, the former being a moniker used for Modi, the Prime Minister said, “For years you have voted for the BJP in abundance, not turned back. I think two to three generations voted for the BJP. The smallest of workers of the BJP has never fallen prey to the intoxication of power. With such success and achievement, any party worker may feel like taking a little rest. No, but this is BJP, and in our party Aaram Haram hai is not just a slogan”.

Urging party workers to make the BJP office a “centre to resolve problems of those who come here”, PM Modi said, “Expand the scope of service and make this a centre to bring those far away, closer”.

He lauded Navsari voters for creating a national record in 2024 by electing Union minister C R Patil. Patil won the Navsari constituency with a lead of over 7.73 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to several cleanliness campaigns held in Vadodara and Navsari ahead of his visit, Modi said, “It is natural that government machinery is involved in the cleaning activities, but if such an activity is done through public participation in the district, towns, and cities, at micro level, it becomes a festival of cleanliness.”

He urged people to make cleanliness “a natural part of life and to participate enthusiastically in this sacrifice of public service, not just by limiting it to a campaign.”

Power, position, organisation and systems should be tools only for public welfare and service, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the ‘Welcome with Cleanliness’ initiative was taken up for six consecutive days using around 50 JCBs, over 100 trucks and tractors in Navsari Municipal Corporation as well as Gandevi and Billimora Nagarpalika. Cleaning was also done in about 400 villages and the garbage accumulated over the years was disposed of properly, he said. Navsari was upgraded to a municipal corporation last year.

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Inside Rs 10-crore ‘Namo Kamalam’

The corporate-style office, built in two-and-a-half years along National Highway 48, will not only be a hub for political activities, but also prove to be an ideal model of modern technology and green energy, the party said. Solar panels have been installed on the terrace and the building is equipped with water harvesting systems. Built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the office is spread over 40,000 square feet. It has a dual-speed internet connectivity, a large auditorium, conference hall, separate cabins for party office-bearers, officials and visiting leaders. It also has a state-of-the-art library with 1,000 books, e-library with 14 lakh books, a call centre, cabins for MLAs and MPs and a media room.