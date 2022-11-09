AAP’s Yuvrajsinh Jadeja drops out of contest, names another candidate

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Dahegam seat in Gandhinagar, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, Tuesday dropped out of the contest days after his name was declared, while announcing another candidate Suhag Panchal in his place. Jadeja made the announcement while declaring the list of latest candidates of the AAP for the Assembly polls during a press conference in Ahmedabad where he said that he had been given the responsibility as “star campaigner”.

“I have been given the responsibility by the party to perform as a star campaigner, and help the candidates in the seven seats to win these elections. The decision of the party is above all and I accept that. Suhag Panchal is a known leader, and had been a sarpanch, president of the sarpanch association, and had contested the elections before too,” said Jadeja.

In the latest list put out by AAP, the other candidates are Arjan Rabari from Anjar in Kutch, Vishnu Patel from Chanasma in Patan, Mayur Sakariya from Limbdi in Surendranagar constituency, Govind Parmar, who is a former Congress leader from Fatepura and joined AAP last week, from Fatepura (ST reserved constituency) in Dahod district, Swejal Vyas from Sayajigunj in Vadodara district, and Urmila Bhagat from Jhagadia in Bharuch district.

Jhagadia is represented by Bharatiya Tribal Party president Chhotu Vasava. Except Jhagadia, all the other seats are held by BJP. AAP has so far announced 157 candidates. “I have decided to work for the youth power, strengthen it and propagate AAP’s ideology across the state. I do not want to limit myself to one constituency and work for its development. But I have decided to work for the development of the whole Gujarat,” said jadeja addressing the media.