Friday, Jan 06, 2023

AAP’s new Gujarat office-bearers meet Kejriewal in Delhi

AAP’s Gujarat state general secretary Manoj Sorathia said that the AAP is planning to contest in the assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

The AAP has revamped its Gujarat unit a month after the assembly elections, in which the party put up a dismal show.
The newly-appointed office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat unit met Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Friday.

“We have discussed a robust and foolproof plan for the party in Gujarat for the next five years. The role of Gopal Italia, who has been made the national joint general secretary and co-incharge of Maharashtra AAP, was also discussed,” AAP’s Gujarat state general secretary Manoj Sorathia told The Indian Express. Sorathia said that the AAP is planning to contest in the assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

The party has devised plans to strengthen its base in Maharashtra ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections this year, he said.

“Italia played a major role in the Municipal Corporation elections in Gujarat held in 2021. So he has been given a major responsibility to look upon the upcoming local elections in Mumbai,” added Sorathia.

The AAP has revamped its Gujarat unit a month after the assembly elections, in which the party put up a dismal show.

It replaced Italia with Isudan Gadhvi as the state president and appointed the former as the national joint general secretary and co-incharge of Maharashtra AAP. The party also bifurcated the state unit into six zones— Surat, South Gujarat, North Gujarat, Saurashtra, Central Gujarat and Kutch — and appointed working presidents for each zone. Alpesh Kathiria has been appointed the working president for Surat, Chaitar Vasava for South Gujarat, Ramesh Patel for north Gujarat, Jagmal Vala for Saurashtra, Jewel Vasra for central Gujarat and Kailash Gadhvi for Kutch zone.

Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia, Manoj Sorthia, Chaitar Vasava, Alpesh Katharia, Ramesh Patel, Kailash Gadhvi, Jagmal Vala and Jewel Vasra were present in the meeting held in Delhi, party sources said.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 23:47 IST
BAPS temples coming up in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain miracles in Gulf, says Jaishankar

