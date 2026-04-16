AAP’s Junagadh candidate ‘caught’ with Rs 96K illicit liquor, booked

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Junagadh police on Wednesday said they had booked a candidate of the April 26 local body polls for possession of illicit liquor worth Rs 96,000.
According to an official statement, the police received intelligence that Nilesh Hardas Malam, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) candidate for the Osa seat of Junagadh taluka panchayat, had stored illicit liquor in his godown.
The police carried out a raid on the premises and found 96 bottles of 750 ml Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 96,000.
Malam was booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act in a case registered at Shil police station.
The Indian Express reached out to Junagadh district collector Anil Ranavasiya to ask if the seizure would have an impact on Malam’s candidature. He remained unavailable for comment.
Meanwhile, Karan Barot, the spokesperson of AAP Gujarat, said if someone was caught doing something illegal, the party’s stance was that legal action should be taken against them. “But it is also true that false FIRs are being filed against hundreds of AAP leaders and workers in the run-up to the elections, but when we go with a complaint, no action is taken,” said Barot.
Separately, on Wednesday morning, AAP State General Secretary Sagar Rabari and Barot, at a press conference in Ahmedabad, said that even before the local body elections were declared in Gujarat, the BJP had more than 100 AAP leaders and workers implicated in false cases.
“As days go by, the BJP sees its power slipping. Yesterday, in South Gujarat, an election officer or ‘mamlatdar’ committed suicide. They are not only inflicting torture on the workers of political parties, candidates and technicians, but also on government employees on election duty to such an extent that the person takes such a step,” they said.
They said, “Our candidate from Surat (Ward Number 18), Gautam Patel, and his family were intimidated, threatened and detained throughout the night. In the morning, Rajnikant Vaghani and others had to go and get them released. In Rapar, Kutch, AAP candidate Bhana Makwana was threatened with breaking his limbs and even given death threats. In Visnagar of Mehsana, Suri Prajapati was mentally tortured, threatened and attacked. Bhavesh Kakadiya, the candidate of Ward Number 22 of Ahmedabad, was offered money. All our candidates in Surat are being harassed, money is offered, and their businesses are threatened with closure.”
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