AAP’s Junagadh candidate ‘caught’ with Rs 96K illicit liquor, booked

According to an official statement, Nilesh Hardas Malam, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) candidate for the Osa seat of Junagadh taluka panchayat, had stored illicit liquor in his godown. (Representational photo/Partha Paul)

Junagadh police on Wednesday said they had booked a candidate of the April 26 local body polls for possession of illicit liquor worth Rs 96,000.

According to an official statement, the police received intelligence that Nilesh Hardas Malam, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) candidate for the Osa seat of Junagadh taluka panchayat, had stored illicit liquor in his godown.

The police carried out a raid on the premises and found 96 bottles of 750 ml Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 96,000.

Malam was booked under the Gujarat Prohibition Act in a case registered at Shil police station.

The Indian Express reached out to Junagadh district collector Anil Ranavasiya to ask if the seizure would have an impact on Malam’s candidature. He remained unavailable for comment.