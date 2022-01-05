AAP youth leader alleges ‘irregularities’, govt orders to probe GUVNL recruitments

The Gujarat government on Tuesday initiated an inquiry into the recruitments done by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) of the state government in the past three years after AAP youth wing leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja alleged irregularities in the same.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Jadeja alleged irregularities in the recruitment for various posts under Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) and Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), all subsidiary companies under GUVNL.

“In the past three years, there have been irregularities and corruption in the ongoing recruitment under the five companies of GUVNL. For example, the junior engineer recruitment for UGVCL in 2018, and DGVCL and UGVCL recruitment in January 2021 and current ongoing recruitment by GETCO have been marred by irregularities due to personal interest of anti-social elements,” said Jadeja.

“The epicenter of this racket is Bayad in Aravalli. Our teams have found names of several anti-social persons found involved in the racket and we are submitting the details to the state government. In some cases, 18 applicants belonging to a single village in Bayad taluka have been recruited by the board. Similarly, in the computer-based test conducted by UGVCL in December 2020, 15 candidates in a sequenced roll number have received exact marks,” he added.

He also took names of over 10 persons claiming a few to be teachers from Bayad and other candidates allegedly involved in the racket.”Few of the names announced today are currently employed in the UGVCL, MGVCL, DGVCL and other companies of GUVNL. We have also found proof that few candidates have given money to the online centre incharge persons of GETCO that is currently organizing the recruitment. We have found proof that each question paper was sold at a rate of Rs 21 lakh,” added Jadeja.

Later, Jitu Vaghani, spokes-minister for the state government issued a statement, announcing inquiry into the allegations made by Jadeja. “The allegations of irregularities in the ongoing recruitment exam by GETCO will be investigated with full transparency and the state government will not spare anyone found guilty. The chief minister has taken cognisance of the allegations and have given strict orders to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing exam from January 4 to January 7,”read a statement from the office of Vaghani.

Aravalli Police have also constituted three teams to investigate the claims made by Jadeja.