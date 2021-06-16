AAP will reach Gandhinagar from Surat soon, says Isudan Gadhvi

A day after he joined the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad, former regional news channel anchor Isudan Gadhvi met the 27 municipal councillors of the party in Surat on Wednesday and said, “The foundation laid by AAP in Surat will reach Gandhinagar in the coming time”.

After paying tributes to 22 students who died in the Takshashila arcade fire tragedy at Sarthana area on 24 May 2019, Gadhvi said, “The elected leaders and workers of AAP will work hard to keep the faith of voters. Those involved in the Takshashila arcade fire incident should be strictly punished. Our workers and leaders support of the family members of the deceased students and will help them get justice.”

Addressing the elected municipal councillors as well as other leaders and workers at the party office in Varachha, Gadhvi said, “Surat has started working to change history and I feel proud of it. I have left my job as a journalist as I had limited power to help the people. Power lies with the elected political leaders… I have joined politics to remove the dirt in the system. In the next three months, we are hoping that lakhs of people will join AAP and make the party stronger.”

He also told the party workers and leaders that each of them should work to add 100 more members to the AAP saying as the process continues, the party would be stronger.

Attacking the Congress, he said, “There is a general saying that Gujarat has not accepted a third political party. But with its poor performance in the recently concluded municipal corporations and panchayat elections, Congress has become the third party in Surat where it did not win even a single seat, while the AAP has 27 elected members.”

Later in the evening, Gadhvi addressed media persons at Circuit House where he said, “I joined the media to serve people and the people of Gujarat liked me. I found that by remaining in the media industry, I can serve only a few people, so I left the industry and joined politics so that I can work for large number of people… In the next coming one-and-half years, the AAP will be the opposition party not only in Surat but in different parts of the state.”