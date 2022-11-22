AAP waives off power bills, BJP writes off loans of the rich: Kejriwal

Taking aim at the ruling BJP, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while his government waives off people’s electricity bills, the saffron party writes off the loans of the rich.

Assuring that the AAP would win the elections, Kejriwal, during a roadshow in Amreli, said, “They say a third party cannot come here. In Delhi, too, they used to say the same… out of the 70 seats, Congress got zero and the BJP just three.”

His Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, while addressing rallies in the coastal constituencies of Umbergaon in Valsad district, said how he had brought back the Old Pension Scheme—a key demand from the government employees of Gujarat—in his state. Mann claimed that he recently cleared 20,000 jobs in Punjab. Umbergaon is the current seat of BJP MLA Ramanlal Patkar. It is an ST reserved constituency. The AAP has fielded Ashok Patel from the seat.

Kejriwal also reiterated his promises to the people of Gujarat. “One small party like ours…wherever we are going, we are receiving so much love. It is the women who face the maximum challenge while dealing with inflation. Income is not rising but expenditures keep piling up,” he said, highlighting his promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age. “This will give them some respite from inflation (to the women.”

The candidates from Amreli, Dhari, Lathi, Rajula, Savarkundla, Mahuva and Gariadhar seats that come under the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency, accompanied Kejriwal in the roadshow.

Mann also attended a rally at Valsad’s Kaparada—an assembly seat reserved for the ST where BJP’s Jitu Chaudhari is the current MLA. AAP has fielded Jayendra Gavit from the seat.

Mann’s Kaparada rally was followed by a roadshow in Dharampur—also an ST reserved seat—held by BJP MLA Arvind Patel. The party has fielded Kamlesh Patel from the seat.